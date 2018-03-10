Scotland's Six Nation dreams are over after Dublin defeat

The Irish are in pole position to win Six Nations after a bonus-point win over Scots.

Defeat: Scotland fell to crushing defeat in Dublin SNS Group

Scotland's Six Nations hopes were ended as Ireland put themselves in the driving seat for the title with an emphatic 28-8 win in Dublin.

Joe Schmidt's men secured a bonus point with a four-try haul as they edged one step closer to winning their first grand slam since 2009.

Ulster winger James Stockdale grabbed two tries with Conor Murray and Sean Cronin also on the scoresheet for Ireland.

Blair Kinghorn scored Scotland's only try in his first-ever start for his country whilst Greig Laidlaw also added three points.

The Irish showed their intent early on as Johnny Sexton declined the opportunity to put three points on the board opting instead to kick into touch and go for a try - but spilled the resulting line-out.

Sexton looked to have chose the wrong option as minutes later it was the Scots who took the lead as Greig Laidlaw successfully kicked his penalty to make it 3-0 to Gregor Townsend's men.

The Leinster fly-half was not deterred however and began to exert his influence in the game with his probing kicks carrying Ireland deep into Scottish territory.

The breakthrough however came courtesy of a Scottish pass, James Stockdale latched onto a looping pass from Scotland's Peter Horne to go under the posts - Sexton converted to make it 7-3 to the home team.

And Scotland should have had a try of their own when Huw Jones breached the Irish defence with team-mate Stuart Hogg in support to go two-on-one with Sexton but delivered a poor pass.

The mistake proved costly for Townsend's men as shortly after, Ireland capitalised on their pressure as winger Stockdale grabbed his second try of the match. Johnny Sexton converted a to ensure the hosts led 14-3 at half-time.

Irish momentum showed no sign of slowing in the second half as Conor Murray powered over the line from an impressive drive and Sexton duly converted.

Minutes later, Scotland should have got their first try as Hogg had Kinghorn on his right but overplayed the pass to knock it into touch.

But they didn't have to wait long as Blair Kinghorn scored in his first ever start for Scotland but Laidlaw couldn't convert as the score remained 21-8.

Ireland continued to seek the all-important fourth try and with just over ten minutes remaining they secured the bonus-point they craved as Sean Cronin popped over the line to make it 28-8 Ireland.