  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland's Six Nation dreams are over after Dublin defeat

Euan Strathearn

The Irish are in pole position to win Six Nations after a bonus-point win over Scots.

Defeat: Scotland fell to crushing defeat in Dublin
Defeat: Scotland fell to crushing defeat in Dublin SNS Group

Scotland's Six Nations hopes were ended as Ireland put themselves in the driving seat for the title with an emphatic 28-8 win in Dublin.

Joe Schmidt's men secured a bonus point with a four-try haul as they edged one step closer to winning their first grand slam since 2009.

Ulster winger James Stockdale grabbed two tries with Conor Murray and Sean Cronin also on the scoresheet for Ireland.

Blair Kinghorn scored Scotland's only try in his first-ever start for his country whilst Greig Laidlaw also added three points.

The Irish showed their intent early on as Johnny Sexton declined the opportunity to put three points on the board opting instead to kick into touch and go for a try - but spilled the resulting line-out.

Sexton looked to have chose the wrong option as minutes later it was the Scots who took the lead as Greig Laidlaw successfully kicked his penalty to make it 3-0 to Gregor Townsend's men.

The Leinster fly-half was not deterred however and began to exert his influence in the game with his probing kicks carrying Ireland deep into Scottish territory.

The breakthrough however came courtesy of a Scottish pass, James Stockdale latched onto a looping pass from Scotland's Peter Horne to go under the posts - Sexton converted to make it 7-3 to the home team.

And Scotland should have had a try of their own when Huw Jones breached the Irish defence with team-mate Stuart Hogg in support to go two-on-one with Sexton but delivered a poor pass.

The mistake proved costly for Townsend's men as shortly after, Ireland capitalised on their pressure as winger Stockdale grabbed his second try of the match. Johnny Sexton converted a to ensure the hosts led 14-3 at half-time.

Irish momentum showed no sign of slowing in the second half as Conor Murray powered over the line from an impressive drive and Sexton duly converted.

Minutes later, Scotland should have got their first try as Hogg had Kinghorn on his right but overplayed the pass to knock it into touch.

But they didn't have to wait long as Blair Kinghorn scored in his first ever start for Scotland but Laidlaw couldn't convert as the score remained 21-8.

Ireland continued to seek the all-important fourth try and with just over ten minutes remaining they secured the bonus-point they craved as Sean Cronin popped over the line to make it 28-8 Ireland.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.