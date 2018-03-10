  • STV
  • MySTV

Gregor Townsend: Basic passing errors cost Scotland

Euan Strathearn

The Scotland coach says his side must progress in time for World Cup next year.

Disappointment: Townsend was frustrated by errors.
Disappointment: Townsend was frustrated by errors. SNS Group

Gregor Townsend admits Scotland still have work to do as his side were convincingly beaten 28-8 by Ireland in Dublin.

The Dark Blues Six Nations hopes crumbled at the Aviva Stadium as Joe Schmidt's team scored four tries and after England's result in Paris the win was enough to see the Irish crowned champions.

An intercepted Peter Horne pass led to Ireland's first try and Townsend's team were guilty of blowing three golden opportunities to claw themselves back into the clash as Horne, Stuart Hogg, and Huw Jones all failed to find a team mate with simple passes.

"Our basic skills were pretty good in a number of areas, our tackling was outstanding and our contact work when we had the ball was outstanding.

"We created those opportunities and it was basic passing skills which caused a couple of missed opportunities.

"Sometimes that's about what the defender does. I thought Rob Kearney did very well when Stuart Hogg was about to pass as he stepped back. But Stuart finishes them off in every training session, we all make errors.

"We certainly played some outstanding rugby at times, we caused a very good side problems through the set-piece and defence and by what we did in attack."

Questions had been asked of Scotland's away form having only won twice away from home in Six Nations history against opposition other than Italy but the former Glasgow Warriors boss believes progress has been made.

He added: "That was night and day compared to Cardiff. It was a team performance right from the start. It was committed, focused and we took the game to the opposition right to the end.

Townsend, in his first year in charge of Scotland, believes that lessons must be learned ahead of the World Cup in Japan next year and paid tribute to the status of Irish rugby.

"We're very proud of how the team played but there is a realisation that we have more work to do," Townsend said.

"We are three or four years behind Ireland in terms of what they've done and achieved in there experiences over the last few years.

"We need to make sure that when we have these experiences that are tough, it goes into our work to improve.

"We play Ireland next year in the Six Nations and we will play them in 18 months at the World Cup and we need to make sure we are a better team when we play them."

Scotland skipper John Barclay agreed with Ireland coach Joe Schmidt's assessment that Scotland were hard done by with the 20-point gap.

"I don't want to say it because I think you get what you deserve in rugby but the scoreline didn't maybe show the competition in the game,"

Barclay said. "They had three chances on top of the intercept, and took all of them. We had four chances, clean two-on-one chances, and took one of them. That's the difference today."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.