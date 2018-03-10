Laidlaw: We need to improve our discipline to compete

The Scotland scrum-half said skills errors and discipline cost his side against Ireland.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5749054565001-greig-laidlaw-reacts-to-scotland-s-defeat.jpg" />

Greig Laidlaw believes Scotland must learn lessons after they were defeated 28-8 in Dublin.

The scrum-half said that his side were left frustrated as skills errors cost them at the Aviva Stadium.

The Clermont Auvergne player says Scotland are playing brilliant rugby but must improve their discipline if they are to get results.

Scotland were unable to capitalise on a number of opportunities but Laidlaw says they will regroup and are aiming to finish strongly in Rome in the final round of Six Nations fixtures.