The Glasgow Warriors star insists the loss to Ireland won't dent Scotland's progress.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5750460568001-stuart-hogg-adamant-scotland-possess-winning-mentality.jpg" />

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg shot down suggestions the national team don't possess the winning mentality which characterises rugby's elite sides.

Gregor Townsend's squad will make it three wins out of five in the Six Nations for the second consecutive season with victory over Italy in Rome.

However, a disappointing defeat to Ireland ended Scottish hopes of Six Nations glory, and put Ireland on their way to the title.

Glasgow Warriors star Hogg insists the national team are only missing a couple of pieces from the jigsaw before they are ready to mount a championship tilt of their own.

He said: "We possibly left 21 or 28 points out there at the weekend and gifted Ireland 14 potentially.

"If we take that out of our game and execute we are going to be winning games.

"It's about making sure we aren't always making the same mistakes and learn."

Asked if Scotland possess the winning mentality which characterises the sport's most consistent sides, Hogg replied: "Absolutely, end of."

He added: "It takes time to build up a good team, we are getting there but we are nowhere near the finished article.

"I am really excited to see where this squad can go.

"We've no excuses not to improve.

"You've got your shorter term goals week-on-week and your longer term goal of winning the Six Nations.

"Unfortunately we've just come up short there."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.