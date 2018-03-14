Townsend makes five changes to Scotland team for Italy
Tommy Seymour returns from injury while Nick Grigg gets his first start.
Gregor Townsend has made five changes to his Scotland team ahead of the final Six Nations match against Italy.
The side's faint hopes of winning the championship ended with defeat in Ireland but Townsend has named an experienced group with the aim of recording a third win in five games.
Wing Tommy Seymour makes a return to the team after recovering from a back injury sustained against England. He replaces Blair Kinghorn to join Stuart Hogg and Sean Maitland in the back three.
Glasgow Warriors centre Nick Grigg has been handed his first Six Nations start alongside club team mate Huw Jones, with Pete Horne dropping to the bench.
Hooker Fraser Brown, prop Willem Nel and lock Tim Swinson all step up from the bench to start in place of Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan and Grant Gilchrist.
"We've had a deeper look at the Ireland game, where we performed well in areas that will have to be better this weekend," Scotland head coach Townsend said.
"There were a number of positives in how we took the game to Ireland in attack and defence but this didn't lead to us scoring enough points to win the game.
"We've been pleased with how the players have responded to last week's disappointment, with the energy they have brought to training and a determination to improve our performance in our final match in this year's NatWest 6 Nations."
Scotland team to face Italy
- 15. Stuart Hogg
- 14. Tommy Seymour
- 13. Huw Jones
- 12. Nick Grigg
- 11. Sean Maitland
- 10. Finn Russell
- 9 Greig Laidlaw
- 1. Gordon Reid
- 2. Fraser brown
- 3. Willem Nel
- 4. Tim Swinson
- 5. Jonny Gray
- 6. John Barclay
- 7. Hamish Watson
- 8. Ryan Wilson
Substitutes:
- 16. Stuart McInally
- 17. Jamie Bhatti
- 18. Zander Ferguson
- 19. Richie Gray
- 20. David Denton
- 21. Ali Price
- 22. Peter Horne
- 23. Blair Kinghorn
