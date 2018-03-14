Townsend makes five changes to Scotland team for Italy

Tommy Seymour returns from injury while Nick Grigg gets his first start.

Return: Seymour is back from injury. SNS Group

Gregor Townsend has made five changes to his Scotland team ahead of the final Six Nations match against Italy.

The side's faint hopes of winning the championship ended with defeat in Ireland but Townsend has named an experienced group with the aim of recording a third win in five games.

Wing Tommy Seymour makes a return to the team after recovering from a back injury sustained against England. He replaces Blair Kinghorn to join Stuart Hogg and Sean Maitland in the back three.

Glasgow Warriors centre Nick Grigg has been handed his first Six Nations start alongside club team mate Huw Jones, with Pete Horne dropping to the bench.

Hooker Fraser Brown, prop Willem Nel and lock Tim Swinson all step up from the bench to start in place of Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan and Grant Gilchrist.

"We've had a deeper look at the Ireland game, where we performed well in areas that will have to be better this weekend," Scotland head coach Townsend said.

"There were a number of positives in how we took the game to Ireland in attack and defence but this didn't lead to us scoring enough points to win the game.

"We've been pleased with how the players have responded to last week's disappointment, with the energy they have brought to training and a determination to improve our performance in our final match in this year's NatWest 6 Nations."

Scotland team to face Italy

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Huw Jones

12. Nick Grigg

11. Sean Maitland

10. Finn Russell

9 Greig Laidlaw

1. Gordon Reid

2. Fraser brown

3. Willem Nel

4. Tim Swinson

5. Jonny Gray

6. John Barclay

7. Hamish Watson

8. Ryan Wilson

Substitutes:

16. Stuart McInally

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. Zander Ferguson

19. Richie Gray

20. David Denton

21. Ali Price

22. Peter Horne

23. Blair Kinghorn

