Van der Merwe re-signs for Glasgow Warriors until 2020

The Canadian international joins the Warriors after leaving two years ago.

Hero: van der Merwe scored a try in the Warriors Pro 12 victory in the 2015 final. SNS GROUP

Glasgow Warriors have completed the signing of winger DTH van der Merwe on a deal until May 2020.

The 31-year-old rejoins after spells with The Scarlets and most recently the Newcastle Falcons.

The Canadian international is the Warriors all-time leading try scorer having spent six seasons in Scotstoun from 2009 until 2015.

Van der Merwe's last game for the club was their victory in the 2014/15 Pro 12 final, in which he scored a try.

He lifted the Pro 12 trophy again in 2017 with The Scarlets before joining Newcastle Falcons in the Aviva Premiership.

