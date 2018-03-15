Rugby stars present injured ex-player with mobility car

The vehicle came from Hearts+Balls and the Murrayfield Injured Players Foundation.

Presentation: Dugald McArthur with his new car.

A former rugby player who sustained a serious neck injury during a match has been gifted a new mobility car thanks to two charities.

The Murrayfield Injured Players Foundation has teamed up with Hearts+Balls to fund the £36,000 car which has been specifically modified to his access needs.

Dugald McArthur, a former Broughton Rugby Club player who sustained the injuries while playing in 1996, has been supported by both charities for a number of years.

Scotland prop Simon Berghan and stand off Finn Russell, who is also MIPF ambassador, were joined by Hearts+Balls board member Al Kellock to hand over the keys to Dugald at Oriam, Scotland's sports performance centre.

The 49-year-old, who stays in the Marchmont area of Edinburgh and hails originally from Orkney, said: "The support of the rugby community since my injury has been absolutely tremendous.

"Both Hearts+Balls and the Murrayfield Injured Players Foundation play an absolutely vital role in ensuring that life after a serious injury is both active and fulfilling.

"This car will make day to day tasks, and travelling to Broughton's matches home and away, more manageable

"It also makes it a lot easier for me to get home to Orkney to see family and friends there."

Hearts+Balls and the MIPF both offer assistance to players injured or suffering disablement as a result of playing rugby.

Hearts+Balls chairman Kenny Hamilton said: "This is a great example of what our charity does. Where an injured player needs support, we're there to do whatever we can to make his or her life that little bit easier.

"I'm sure the fully-adapted car will make a huge difference to Dug's life - mobility is a right and I am proud that Hearts+Balls has been able to help. We couldn't do this without the help of our supporters."

Ian Rankin, chair of MIPF, added: "A serious injury can cause a great deal of financial hardship.

"Together with Hearts+Balls, we work to identify where we can help most and do whatever we can to support a member of the rugby family"

To find out more about Hearts+Balls, visit www.heartsandballs.org.uk.

For more information on the Murrayfield Injured Players Foundation, visit www.mipf.org.uk.

Both charities are supported by Scottish Rugby.

