Italy v Scotland: Build-up ahead of Super Saturday clash

Gregor Townsend's men travel to Rome for their penultimate Six Nations match.

Star: Finn Russell has been in fine form. SNS GROUP

Scotland will travel to Rome on Saturday looking for a win against Italy in their final Six Nations outing.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from heavy defeats last weekend as Scotland lost 28-8 to Ireland in Dublin and Italy were crushed 39-14 by Wales at the Millennium Stadium.

Gregor Townsend's men lie one place above bottom side Italy in the table going into the match and the Italians are without a win in the contest since their visit to Murrayfield in 2015.

In last year's Six Nations, Scotland beat Italy 29-0 in Edinburgh and won 36-20 in Rome in 2016.

However, the Azzurri have the upper-hand at home to Scotland in the competition, having recorded 5 wins to Scotland's 4 since the formation of the Six Nations in 2000.

Can Scotland even the score and win in Italy for a fifth time?

Scotland

Return: Winger Tommy Seymour returns after sustaining injury in Calcutta Cup victory. SNS GROUP

Gregor Townsend has made five changes to his Scotland team ahead of their final Six Nations match against Italy.

The Scot's faint hopes of winning the championship ended with defeat in Ireland but Townsend has named an experienced group with the aim of recording a third win in five games.

Winger Tommy Seymour makes a return to the team after recovering from a back injury sustained against England. He replaces Blair Kinghorn to join Stuart Hogg and Sean Maitland in the back three.

Glasgow Warriors centre Nick Grigg has been handed his first Six Nations start alongside club team mate Huw Jones, with Pete Horne dropping to the bench.

Hooker Fraser Brown, prop Willem Nel and lock Tim Swinson all step up from the bench to start in place of Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan and Grant Gilchrist.

"We've had a deeper look at the Ireland game, where we performed well in areas that will have to be better this weekend," Scotland head coach Townsend said.

"There were a number of positives in how we took the game to Ireland in attack and defence but this didn't lead to us scoring enough points to win the game.

"We've been pleased with how the players have responded to last week's disappointment, with the energy they have brought to training and a determination to improve our performance in our final match in this year's NatWest 6 Nations."

Starting XV: 15. Stuart Hogg 14. Tommy Seymour 13. Huw Jones 12. Nick Grigg 11. Sean Maitland 10. Finn Russell 9 Greig Laidlaw 1. Gordon Reid 2. Fraser brown 3. Willem Nel 4. Tim Swinson 5. Jonny Gray 6. John Barclay 7. Hamish Watson 8. Ryan Wilson

Replacements: 16. Stuart McInally 17. Jamie Bhatti 18. Zander Ferguson 19. Richie Gray 20. David Denton 21. Ali Price 22. Peter Horne 23. Blair Kinghorn

Italy

Hope: Head coach Conor O'Shea will be looking for his first Six Nations win. SNS GROUP

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea has only made one change to his starting XV after last weekend's loss to Wales.

Gloucester player Jake Polledri replaces Maxime Mbanda at flanker to make his debut for Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The 22-year-old will join Sebastian Negri and captain Sergio Parisse in the back row in Rome as Italy seek their first Six Nations win since 2015.

The back three of Matteo Minozzi, Mattia Bellini and Tommaso Benvenuti remains unchanged and Minozzi will be keen to add to the three tries he has already scored in the Championship.

Starting XV: 15. Matteo Minozzi 14. Tommaso Benvenuti 13. Giulio Bisegni 12. Tommaso Castello 11. Mattia Bellini 10. Tommaso Allan 9. Marcello Violi 8. Sergio Parisse 7. Jake Polledri 6. Sebastian Negri 5. Dean Budd 4. Alessandro Zanni 3. Simone Ferrari 2. Leonardo Ghiraldini 1. Andrea Lovotti

Replacements: 16. Oliviero Fabiani 17. Nicola Quaglio 18. Tiziani Pasquali 19. Abraham Steyn 20. Giovanni Licata Oro 21. Guglielmo Palazzani 22. Carlo Canna 23. Jayden Hayward

