Scotland's Rugby Sevens squad named for Commonwealth Games

The 13-man rugby squad completes the Team Scotland line-up of 224 athletes.

Boss: John Dalziel was formerly in charge of the Scotland under 20s side. SNS GROUP

The Team Scotland Rugby Sevens squad has been announced for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast.

Commonwealth Games Scotland revealed the 13-man line-up which completed Team Scotland's total of 224 athletes headed for Australia.

The Scots will depart for Hong Kong next week to compete in the seventh leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series before travelling to the Gold Coast to compete in the Commonwealth Games.

John Dalziel's side will face Papua New Guinea, Malaysia and South Africa in Pool A, from which the top-placed team will progress to the semi-finals for a chance to take home a medal.

The head coach said: "The challenge for this group will be how well we can come together over the next few days and weeks, to give ourselves the best opportunity to be competitive for Team Scotland at the Gold Coast Games.

"To represent Team Scotland in a Commonwealth Games is a huge honour for everyone involved and I'd like to thank Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby for their continued support, insuring we have assembled our country's leading sevens exponents.

"It is great to welcome back some of Scotland's leading talent, who have previously represented Scotland 7s and have developed into top 15-a-side players and combine them with our elite, core-sevens players, who have been competing on the World Series."

The 13-man squad is made up of seven core Scotland 7s squad players (capt Scott Riddell, Jamie Farndale, James Fleming, Nyle Godsmark, Gavin Lowe, Max McFarland and Joe Nayacavou) supplemented by two players from Edinburgh (Glenn Bryce and Darcy Graham) and four from Glasgow Warriors (Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Ruaridh Jackson and Lee Jones).

