  • STV
  • MySTV

John Barclay: Scotland sticking with new brand of rugby

Euan Strathearn

The national skipper says they won't change the way they play after Ireland defeat.

Barclay has been part of the Scotland set-up since 2007.
Barclay has been part of the Scotland set-up since 2007. SNS GROUP

John Barclay says Scotland won't change their brand of rugby in their final Six Nations match with Italy in Rome on Saturday.

The captain, who was part of the Scotland line-ups defeated twice at the Stadio Olimpico in 2010 and 2012, expects a fierce response from the Italians as the Azzurri look to avoid a whitewash.

The Scots were defeated 28-8 in Ireland last Saturday, with several handling errors contributing to the heavy loss, but Barclay believes they are playing in the right way.

The 31-year-old said: "We won't change the way we want to play and we haven't really spoken about last week's mistakes.

"OK, we made three big mistakes under pressure last week, but what we've looked at this week is the fact we put ourselves in good positions.

"So we're going to stick with the brand of rugby. It's not changed since the autumn and that's the way we want to play.

"We've been on a bit of a journey under Vern Cotter and now under Gregor Townsend. There has been bit of transition in terms of how we play."

The Dark Blues have had a mixed campaign. They won both home ties against France and England but suffered heavy defeats on the road to Wales and Ireland, and Barclays is hoping to make it three wins out of five on Saturday.

Barclay said: "We've been a little bit up and down. We started poorly, had some good highs and some not-so-good lows.

"We'll finish where we finish but we'd like to end with three wins out of five and go out on a high.

"But we know how hard it is [to compete in the Six Nations]. Italy have evolved a bit under [coach] Conor O'Shea.

"They have shown glimpses of what they are capable of.

"They are playing a slightly different brand of rugby and have some fantastic players across the board. They have good guys up front with power and a sprinkling of stardust elsewhere.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.