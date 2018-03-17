  • STV
Scotland defeat Italy to end Six Nations on a high

Euan Strathearn

The Scots won 29-27 in Rome to record their third victory in this year's tournament.

Greig Laidlaw kicked a last minute penalty to ensure Scotland won in Rome.
Scotland ended their Six Nations campaign on a high with a dramatic late victory over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Greig Laidlaw kicked a 79th minute penalty to ensure the Scots won their third game of the tournament.

Italy, with former Scotland U20 man Tommaso Allan pulling the strings, started the match at a ferocious pace and went into the break leading the Scots by five points.

Gregor Townsend's men regrouped at the interval but left it late to condemn the Azzurri to their fourth Six Nation's whitewash in five years.

Allan, who opted to play for Italy over Scotland, opened the scoring with an early penalty to put the Italians in front.

Minutes later, Scotland responded, a looping pass from Edinburgh's Hamish Watson found flanker Fraser Brown who touched down to put the Scots in front.

However, Conor O'Shea's men were undeterred, and regained the lead as fly-half Allan ghosted through the Scottish defence with a lovely step-off to score, adding a simple conversion to make it 10-5 to the hosts.

The Italians continued to grow in confidence, and added another try as Allan turned creator, setting up full-back Metteo Minozzo with a lovely grubber kick, who planted the Azzurri's second try of the afternoon. Allan added the conversion to make it 17-5.

Scotland, looking to win back to back matches in Italy, began to impose themselves on the match and were rewarded when captain John Barclay cruised over the line to ensure they went into the interval only five points behind.

The intensity of the first-half showed no signs of slowing, as early into the half, Italy star man Allan breached the Scottish defence to add his second try of the afternoon.

He swiftly added his conversion, and Allan now had scored 19 of the Italian's points for the afternoon.

Finn Russell departed the scene for a head assessment and Laidlaw stepped in to the fly-half position

The stand-in fly half floated a perfect pass to winger Sean Maitland who cut inside to breeze over the line.

Townsend's men then began to up the tempo and with ten minutes remaining Glasgow Warriors full back Stuart Hogg sprinted over the line to even the score.

Laidlaw kicked a tricky conversion to put the Scots in the lead.

The lead would not last long though as Benetton player Tommaso Allan stepped up again to kick a penalty and put the Italy back in the lead.

But, it was not to be for the Italians.

Scotland were awarded a penalty with one minute remaining, Laidlaw stepped up, and put his kick through the posts to ensure the Scots escaped Rome with a victory.

