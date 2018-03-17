Gregor Townsend: Six Nations has been a rollercoaster

The Scotland head coach says his side still have a way to go to reach their potential.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says this year's Six Nations has been a rollercoaster ride.

The Scots finished the campaign with a narrow victory against Italy today, after their campaign saw them secure back-to-back home wins over France and England, but fall to away defeats to Ireland and Wales.

The former Glasgow Warriors coach felt that the experience of the championship will stand his players in good stead and he believes there's more to come from his side.

He said: "I think I said to someone before the game, whether it was my wife or my parents, that this is going to be a rollercoaster and it has been during the Championship.

"Today was a rollercoaster for 80 minutes.

"We started poorly [against Wales], we realise that, we missed that first game but we got things back against France and England.

"I felt each game we were getting better.

"Even in the Ireland game we did a lot of good things and today we missed a large part of the first half.

"It's encouraging that parts of our game, like our maul, our breakdown work which was very good today are in place and are real weapons for us.

"We've got a long way to go to reach our potential.

"It's been a good experience for the players and to get three wins in such a competitive championship.

"But we want to do better than that we want to build on what we've done this year."

Since taking over as head coach under a year ago, Scotland have produced some impressive performances, comfortably beating Australia and running New Zealand close in the autumn tests at Murrayfield.

The former British Lion player reflected: "In terms of performances in games I don't think we've reproduced our New Zealand performance and our Australia performance in the Six Nations.

"But the Six Nations is a different competition.

"For maybe 50-60 minutes of the England game we were right up there with what we did in November.

"What we've experienced in the last six months has been great for our development.

"We've played the number one, number two, number three, number four teams in the world.

"The number one team [New Zealand] we came within a few metres of beating, the number two team which was England at the time we beat, Ireland who are now the number two team, we put on a performance that asked them a lot of questions, and number three Australia was our best performance of the season."