Watch highlights of Scotland's dramatic win over Italy

Greig Laidlaw's late penalty gave Scotland a 29-27 win in Rome.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5753419758001-six-nations-highlights-scotland-v-italy-saturday-march-17-2018.jpg" />

Scotland finished their Six Nations campaign with a win against Italy but they left it late to make their mark at the Stadio Olimpico.

Gregor Townsend's side were looking to finish on a high but a sluggish first half performance saw the hosts take advantage.

Scotland rallied and were the better side after the break but looked to be heading for defeat until Laidlaw's boot made the most of a late opportunity.