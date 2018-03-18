  • STV
  • MySTV

Laidlaw: I've told teammates no more pressure kicks

Euan Strathearn

The Scotland scrum half said his team are evolving and want to win the championship.

Scotland's Greig Laidlaw joked that he's told his teammates not to leave him any more pressure kicks after converting a last minute penalty to secure their win over Italy on Saturday.

Laidlaw, who did not start the opening match in Cardiff after an absence of almost a year, made a return to the Scotland lineup against France, kicking six second-half penalties to get their Six Nations championship off the mark.

The scrum-half went on to start the remaining five matches in the competition, amassing 41 points, but none will be as memorable as the 79th minute penalty in Rome on Saturday.

He said: "I've said to the boys preferably don't get us in that situation.

"I need to kick too many of them but that's part of my job as a goal kicker.

The 32-year-old reflected on Scotland's performance at this years Six Nations, with the Dark Blues matching last year's result of three wins in the competition, but Laidlaw believes they can do better.

He added: "We want to win the championship but we've won three games and it's not getting any easier.

"We've beaten an improving French team, we beaten a very good English side, we beat a good Italian side.

"We had a good performance against Ireland but the result didn't go our way so we need to learn.

"I think it's been a good championship.

"We could have been better but we're evolving, we're getting better.

The former Scotland captain is thrilled to be back in a dark blue shirt and believes there is a real depth in the squad now.

Laidlaw said: "I love playing for Scotland.

"I never take it lightly.

"It's a real honour to pull on the jersey and I've been able to do that again.

"It's pleasing and it's came through hard work and I back myself as in individual.

"There's good players round about me and there's good scrum halfs.

"That's what we are now, we're a 23 man squad, I feel we have got really good depth."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.