Laidlaw: I've told teammates no more pressure kicks

The Scotland scrum half said his team are evolving and want to win the championship.

Scotland's Greig Laidlaw joked that he's told his teammates not to leave him any more pressure kicks after converting a last minute penalty to secure their win over Italy on Saturday.

Laidlaw, who did not start the opening match in Cardiff after an absence of almost a year, made a return to the Scotland lineup against France, kicking six second-half penalties to get their Six Nations championship off the mark.

The scrum-half went on to start the remaining five matches in the competition, amassing 41 points, but none will be as memorable as the 79th minute penalty in Rome on Saturday.

He said: "I've said to the boys preferably don't get us in that situation.

"I need to kick too many of them but that's part of my job as a goal kicker.

The 32-year-old reflected on Scotland's performance at this years Six Nations, with the Dark Blues matching last year's result of three wins in the competition, but Laidlaw believes they can do better.

He added: "We want to win the championship but we've won three games and it's not getting any easier.

"We've beaten an improving French team, we beaten a very good English side, we beat a good Italian side.

"We had a good performance against Ireland but the result didn't go our way so we need to learn.

"I think it's been a good championship.

"We could have been better but we're evolving, we're getting better.

The former Scotland captain is thrilled to be back in a dark blue shirt and believes there is a real depth in the squad now.

Laidlaw said: "I love playing for Scotland.

"I never take it lightly.

"It's a real honour to pull on the jersey and I've been able to do that again.

"It's pleasing and it's came through hard work and I back myself as in individual.

"There's good players round about me and there's good scrum halfs.

"That's what we are now, we're a 23 man squad, I feel we have got really good depth."