  • STV
  • MySTV

Van der Merwe aiming for repeat success on Warriors return

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Canadian winger says he's come back to a side positioned well to be top seeds.

DTH van der Merwe is hoping to pick up where he left off at Glasgow Warriors, contributing to a successful season after returning to the club.

Van der Merwe left Warriors three years ago after Warriors won the Grand Final against Munster and has spent three years in Wales and England with Scarlets and Newcastle.

He's now returned to Glasgow to be reunited with a Warriors side which sit top of their conference and he's aiming for glory once again.

"It was special when I left because we won it and it was the first time, but the club and players have really put themselves in a good position right at the top of the table with a bit of breathing room," he said.

"Now we have to push on for the last five games to make sure we get that top seed."

After only playing a handful of games at Newcastle, he says international rugby has helped him regain sharpness and is ready to go into the team against Zebre this weekend.

"I didn't play too much at Newcastle, but I got four games for Canada in January/February so my game fitness is up there and I've had a good training week," he said. "I'm slowly building into the Zebre game and looking forward to it."

Van Der Merwe acknowledged the changes in his time away, noting the rapid development of some of the young players who have gone on to become key figures over the last couple of years, and he says that's proof that Warriors are on the right track.

"Some of those (Scotland) boys like Zander (Fagerson) and Ali (Price) were just academy players or coming through the system and making their first starts for Glasgow," he said. 

"Now they're well proven as Glasgow's number one players but also playing for Scotland which is really exciting.

"It shows the quality this club is producing with the youngsters.".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.