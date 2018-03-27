The former Scotland goalkeeper says she has work to do if rugby is to catch up with football.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5758984527001-gemma-fay-relishing-challenge-of-developing-women-s-rugby.jpg" />

Former Scotland goalkeeper Gemma Fay has said Scottish women's rugby is years behind women's football but insists she is relishing the challenge of helping the sport catch up.

Scotland's most capped female footballer was appointed Scottish Rugby's new Head of Women & Girls' Rugby in November.

The move caught some by surprise but Fay, who won 200 caps for Scotland in a 19-year career, said it was a logical one given her multi-sport background.

She said: "I guess for people who've only known me as Gemma Fay the footballer it may have seemed like a strange decision.

"But for people who've known I've always had a career alongside football it is quite a logical decision for me to make."

Fay was part of a Scotland Women's side who qualified for a major finals for the first time last summer.

The 36-year-old agrees that rugby is playing catch-up given the major leaps forward made by women's football of late.

She added: "We are a few years behind where Scottish women's football is, but we are on a similar journey.

"I understand that journey as I was a part of that for many years, it's going to be exciting.

A number of talented female rugby players have left Scotland to pursue a career elsewhere.

Fay refused to rule out the possibility of introducing a professional team north of the border to help combat the talent drain.

She said: "We are looking at the league structure. Look, anything is possible, I know that. Let us look at the structure, I am not saying no or yes."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.