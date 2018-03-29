Kiran McDonald and Ratu Tagive commit to Glasgow Warriors

McDonald is in his first full season with Glasgow having spent time with the academy.

McDonald made his competitive debut for the Warriors in November 2017. sns group

Kiran McDonald and Ratu Tagive have extended their contracts with Glasgow Warriors to 2020.

Second-row man McDonald and winger Tagive have both committed to two-year deals at Scotstoun despite struggling for game-time this season.

McDonald has had the bigger impact of the two, making 11 appearances for Dave Rennie's side in his first full season with the Warriors, whilst Tagive has made just five appearances for Glasgow.

Speaking to Warriors TV, McDonald said: "I'm absolutely stoked. This season has been above and beyond my expectations. The opportunity to play against Montpellier was fantastic and my highlight was playing Edinburgh at home."

Assistant coach Kenny Murray added: "Both Ratu and Kiran have taken their chances well this season and the fact that they've both committed for two more years is great for our strength in depth going forward.

"Both are incredible athletes. Kiran has played on the biggest stage in Europe this year and more than held his own.

"Ratu has also really impressed us too, displaying his pace and power in the BT Premiership with Currie Chieftains and for us after working hard to recover from injury."