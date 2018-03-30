Murty: Rangers planning for next season with or without me

Pre-season planning has already begun with no decision made on the manager.

Murty has been handed a boost as Graham Dorrans returns to the squad for tomorrow's game. sns group

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says that plans for next season are already in place whether he is in charge or not.

Earlier this month, Murty suffered a double blow to his chances of permanently landing the top job with defeats against Celtic and Kilmarnock.

His stint in charge is due to end at the end of the season but Murty is remaining relaxed about the situation and says preparations are already in motion for the next campaign - whether he remains in the Ibrox hotseat or not.

"The plans have already started for whether I'm here or not," Murty said.

"The plans are bigger than one person.

"The plans have started for pre-season, for recruitment, for all the things that a top-class football team should be looking towards. Those processes are already in place.

"So I don't have to worry about my job, my position. It's not about me. It's about making sure we move forward and I believe we are moving forward.

"The decision on whether I will be taking the next step won't be for me to control. It will be someone else.

"I'm comfortable with the situation. If the job I do is good enough, I'll get a reward. If not, we'll have to move on."

Murty's side were were beaten at home in their last two games - Brendan Rodger's 10-man side came back twice to defeat Rangers 3-2 and the Light Blues were then unable to lift themselves for the visit of Kilmarnock a week later.

But Murty insists that following the international break his squad are refreshed and raring to go away to Motherwell on Saturday.

He said: "Yeah, definitely, (I was flat after those two defeats). But I feel good this week. It's been a really good week, I've really enjoyed it.

"I've enjoyed the energy from the players and their focus.

"Getting away from it was good, getting some head space and spending time with the families was a positive for us.

"Everyone has used it in the right manner and come back in a really good mindset.

"For me as a manager and a person it was important to get that time away. But now I want them to take that focus into the Saturday's game.

"People outside this club started talking up the different challenges which we tried to contain. We didn't manage that.

"We've now been knocked back a couple of pegs but that won't stop the forward momentum of this club as we look to get back to where we want to be."

Murty has been boosted by the return of Graham Dorrans, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter to the squad for the Fir Park trip, but skipper Lee Wallace has suffered a slight setback in his bid to shake off a groin problem.