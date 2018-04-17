Warriors out to build momentum ahead of Pro14 semi-final

Alex Dunbar is eyeing wins over Ulster and Edinburgh ahead of the Pro14 last four tie.

Alex Dunbar in action during Glasgow's win over Connacht. SNS

Glagsow Warriors centre Alex Dunbar said the Scotstoun outfit can't take their foot off the gas as they must build momentum ahead of their Pro14 semi-final.

Dunbar scored as Glasgow secured a home tie in the last four by beating Connacht last week.

Warriors can do Scottish rugby a favour this weekend by beating Ulster as the Northern Irish outfit are battling it out with Edinburgh for a play-off spot.

Dunbar, however, insisted Glasgow's focus isn't on providing their Scottish counterparts with a helping hand but instead on priming themselves for a tilt at the Pro14 crown.

He said: "It's something that we spoke about at the start of the season as one of or goals so it is a pretty good feeling.

"We really want to push on, we've two games left and going into the end of the season it's important we get momentum for the semi-final."

Callum Gibbins was handed the armband for the fixture with Connacht last week in Ryan Wilson's absence.

The Kiwi said he was surprised to receive the captaincy given he only moved to Scotland last summer.

He said: "I was a little bit surprised when they called me into be captain but I was happy to do it as it's a great honour.

"I've been captain of different sides throughout my career but it was a bit daunting after just a few months here."

