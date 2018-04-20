Richard Cockerill signs extension to Edinburgh Rugby deal

The Guiness Pro14 outfit's head coach has penned a new contract until 2021.

Richard Cockerill has impressed during his first season in charge of Edinburgh. SNS

Edinburgh Rugby head coach Richard Cockerill has signed a new contract which prolongs his tenure in charge of the club until 2021.

Former Leicester and Toulon coach Cockerill took over Edinburgh at the start of the season.

His first campaign in charge has been an impressive one, with the 47-year-old guiding the capital side to third in Conference B off the back of two five-match unbeaten runs and to the Challenge Cup knockout stages.

The ex-England international has now been rewarded for his work with a longer-term deal by Edinburgh.

Cockerill said: "I saw this as a fresh challenge and have really enjoyed getting stuck in at Edinburgh.

"There is still a lot to do at the club and I wanted to stay and continue working with a great group of fellow coaches and hard-working players.

"We are building a better squad and a better culture, bit by bit, with the aim of improving results and making us more competitive and consistent.