Glasgow Warriors captain Ryan Wilson pens new two-year deal

The Scotland international has extended his stay at Scotstoun until at least 2020.

Glasgow Warriors captain Ryan Wilson has extended his stay with the club. SNS

Glasgow Warriors club captain Ryan Wilson has signed a new two-year deal with the Scotstoun outfit.

The extension ties the 28-year-old to Warriors until at least May 2020, ensuring the backrower will reach a decade in Glasgow after joining in 2010.

Wilson enjoys leadership responsibilities with both club and country, having been appointed Warriors club captain following Dave Rennie's arrival and Scotland vice captain after Gregor Townsend switched from Scotstoun to Murrayfield.

He has played 138 times for Warriors and pulled on a Scotland jersey on 37 occasions.

Wilson is the 13th player to sign on the dotted line with the Guiness Pro14 outfit in recent months.

Speaking to Warriors TV, he said: "I'm really happy to be staying in Glasgow for at least another two years.

"Glasgow has become home for my family and I love the city and the club.

"I've seen us go from strength to strength since playing my first game at Firhill eight years ago and I can't wait to see it grow even more and be a part of it.

"I'm looking forward to pushing on in Europe in the coming seasons with a really strong group of lads that we have here and continuing to enjoy playing rugby with my mates."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.