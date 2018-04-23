Glasgow Warriors captain Ryan Wilson said winning the Guiness Pro14 would be a huge feat.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5775169302001-wilson-eyes-pro14-glory-after-signing-new-warriors-deal.jpg" />

Glasgow Warriors captain Ryan Wilson said an 1872 Cup decider against Edinburgh forms the perfect warm-up as the Scotstoun outfit bid for Guiness Pro14 glory.

Dave Rennie's Warriors face their Scottish rivals this weekend as the conference phase of the tournament draws to a close.

Despite losing to Ulster last time out Glasgow have already secured a home semi-final by topping their group.

Wilson, who penned a new two-year deal with Glasgow on Monday, insisted that the chance to taste success early by clinching the 1872 Cup at Murrayfield can prime Warriors for a tilt at the Pro14 title.

He said: "After a result like Ulster this is a good game for us to have going into the semis.

"Playing Edinburgh over at Murrayfield in an 1872 Cup decider, I don't think there's many games that could get us more ready for the semi final."

Asked what holding aloft the prestigious title would mean to him, he added: "It would be massive."

"Everyone asks me what it's like being captain, but being captain is just a label.

"There's a whole group of boys that work with me so for the whole group it would be fantastic."

