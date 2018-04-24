Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie said he expects a brutal game against Edinburgh.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5775592385001-rennie-warriors-have-to-throw-first-punch-at-murrayfield.jpg" />

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said his side must come out fighting when they face Edinburgh this weekend.

The Scotstoun outfit head to the capital for their final fixture in the conference stage of the Guiness Pro14 tournament having already secured a home semi-final.

Edinburgh are still vying to book their spot in the last four.

With the 1872 Cup also at stake, Rennie said he expects a "brutal" encounter when the Scottish rivals clash.

He said: "We've got to throw the first punch, so to speak, and make a statement ourselves.

"We know they are desperate but it's a big game for both sides.

"It means a lot to our boys so there's lots of motivating factors.

He added: "A lot of the guys are good mates but for 80 minutes you put that aside.

"It will be a brutal game, I'd imagine, and hopefully the skill sets match up."

Rennie revealed the head injury Huw Jones sustained in the defeat against Ulster will rule him out for up to three weeks, meaning the centre will miss the 1872 Cup decider and Warriors' Pro14 semi-final.

"Huw's no good," said Rennie. "He's got a couple of slight fractures around the eye socket.

"It's a two to three-week recovery we think so there's still a chance he could play again this season. But not this weekend."

