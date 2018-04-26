  • STV
Warriors coach Rennie dismisses 'irrelevant' Edinburgh talk

Dave Rennie said Glasgow Warriors will do their talking on the Murrayfield pitch.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie has described Edinburgh counterpart Richard Cockerill's pre-match mind games as "irrelevant" and said his side will do their talking on the pitch.

The Scottish rivals meet at Murrayfield this weekend in the final round of Guiness Pro14 conference fixtures, with the match doubling up as an 1872 Cup decider.

Glasgow have already secured top spot in Conference A and an ensuing home semi-final once the competition progresses, while Edinburgh need a point to guarantee a first ever play-off berth.

Edinburgh coach Cockerill said earlier in the week that Warriors are starting to get "twitchy" about the prospect of the capital side establishing themselves as Scottish rugby's dominant force.

Rennie, however, dismissed his counterpart's claims.

He said: "I think Richard is obviously just enjoying the spotlight.

"It's not my style, we'll do our talking on the field."

He added: "He's assuming that we read it, that's probably the error.

"He's entitled to his opinion, they've had a really good year, but anything he's got to say is irrelevant.

"The key is going to be what happens at the weekend, regardless of what we talk about going into it.

"We're confident, we've prepared well and the expectation is that we go and perform well."

A cohort of Warriors players have experienced notable success in a Scotland jersey at the national stadium over the past year, involved in wins over England and Australia and an impressive display against New Zealand.

Rennie said those feats have been talked about in the build-up to their Murrayfield return.

He continued: "They are excited to go back there.

"It's a ground that's got a lot of fond memories recently - a great win over England, victory over Australia earlier on and taking the All Blacks right to the 80th minute.

"So, yes, there are a lot of fond memories, the boys like playing there so that is certainly something we've talked about."

