Scottish Rugby announce clubs picked for new Super 6 

Ayr, Boroughmuir, Heriot’s, Melrose, Stirling County and Watsonian FC were successful.

Chosen: Melrose and Ayr will both compete. SNS Group

Scottish Rugby have confirmed the six successful applicants to take place in the new Super 6 competition.

The governing body had invited applicants for the new semi-pro competition, which will begin in the 2019/20 season, and had bids from 12 clubs to take on franchises.

Ayr, Boroughmuir, Heriot's, Melrose, Stirling County and Watsonian FC have all been successful, with Currie Chieftains, Dundee, Edinburgh Academicals, Gala, Glasgow Hawks and Hawick all missing out.

Bids were evaluated on specific criteria, including rugby, vision, governance, ground and facilities, partnerships and links, and financial sustainability.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said the successful applicants would be able to raise the quality of the club game.

Dodson said: "At the outset I'd like to thank everyone associated with the 12 applicants who worked so hard to put forward a fantastic selection of bids.

"It was a great response and evident that a great deal of time and effort had been put into them.

"Given we had double the number of bids for the places available in Super 6, inevitably some of the applicants would lose out. The Review Panel gave each bidder a full, fair and equal opportunity to make their case.

"The six successful applications will, I believe, enable Super 6 to achieve our ambition to raise the standard of rugby at the top of the club game in Scotland and also create strong, sustainable franchises in their own right.

"The bids from the successful six clubs clearly demonstrated a shared vision for what Super 6 can become and highlighted the ambitions of these clubs to grow.

"This is the start of our Super 6 journey together and I feel we are well-placed to make it a success."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.