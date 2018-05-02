Jackson commits to Glasgow Warriors for next season
Scotland international Ruaridh Jackson has penned an extension with the Pro14 outfit.
The Scotland international returned to Scotstoun after a three-year stint in the English Premiership last summer and has now confirmed he will spend at least one more year with the Guiness Pro14 outfit.
Since his comeback Jackson has established himself as a near-permanent fixture in Dave Rennie's side, playing 22 games across the campaign to date.
His performances at club level earned a recall to the Scotland national set-up in the Autumn.
He told WarriorsTV: "I'm absolutely delighted to be staying in Glasgow next season. I've really enjoyed it this season, so to be able to stay on for another year is awesome and I can't wait to see where we can go.
"Hopefully we can finish the season on a high because it has been a great year so far."
Head coach Rennie said: "Jacko has been outstanding for us this year. After coming in just two weeks before the competition started he's been one of our top performers all season and we're rapt that he's staying.
"He's a good man, really popular amongst the squad and his skillset and versatility make him a great asset for us."
