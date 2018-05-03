Scotland wing Tim Visser calls time on international career

The Harlequins star has retired from Scotland duty to concentrate on club rugby.

Tim Visser has retired from Scotland duty. SNS

Scotland wing Tim Visser has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 30-year-old, who was born in the Netherlands but qualified through residency rules, scored 14 tries across 33 appearances for his adopted country.

Visser has now decided to call time on his Scotland career, though, in order to concentrate his efforts on club rugby with Harlequins.

On the decision, he said: "Playing for Scotland has been the biggest honour of my life. I feel it has been even more special by not being my country of birth but where I had grown to call home.

"Being asked to play for a top nation in world rugby and being accepted by my teammates as one of their own has been incredible.

"I can still remember my home debut against the All Blacks at BT Murrayfield as if it were yesterday and the emotions that it brought me. However International rugby brings many challenges and, with a young family, the time away from home has been hard."

Visser pulled on a Scotland jersey for the final time last summer when he played in the 27-22 defeat to Fiji.