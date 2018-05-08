Townsend names McInally captain for Scotland's summer tour

Six uncapped players have been called up to the squad to visit Canada, USA and Argentina.

Stuart McInally has been named Scotland captain for the first time. SNS

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has called up six uncapped players and named Stuart McInally captain for the 2018 Summer Tour of Canada, USA and Argentina.

With key players on an extended break, Townsend has rung the changes.

Glasgow Warriors trio Matt Fagerson, George Horne and Adam Hastings have been called up, while Edinburgh duo Lewis Carmichael and Jamie Ritchie have also been drafted in.

Harlequins midfielder James Lang completes the list of untested players at international level to receive the call.

Townsend said: "There are twin goals for this tour - the first is to build on the work we've done so far this season and finish with improved performances.

"We also have the Rugby World Cup in our thoughts, as this will be our last tour before we leave for Japan next year."

With regular skipper John Barclay amongst the notable absentees, Townsend has awarded the tour captaincy to Edinburgh hooker McInally for the first time following an impressive campaign for club and country.

