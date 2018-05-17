Warriors announce team to play Scarlets in Pro14 semi-final

Finn Russell will start in his last home game for the Warriors on Friday night.

Finn Russell has played for the Warriors since 2012. sns group

Glasgow Warriors have announced their team to play Scarlets in the PRO14 semi-final at Scotstoun on Friday night.

Finn Russell will start in what will be his last home game for the Warriors as he leaves for French side Racing 92 in the summer.

George Horne will partner Russell at scrum-half with Sam Johnson and Nick Grigg starting in midfield.

Sam Johnson returns to the side having missed the final game of the regular season against Edinburgh.

Tommy Seymour also returns to the starting XV and will play alongside DTH van der Merwe and Stuart Hogg in the back three.

Jonny Gray is also fit to play and starts alongside Tim Swinson in the second-row. Ahead of them Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson complete the tight forwards.

Ryan Wilson captains the side from Number 8 as Matt Fagerson and Callum Gibbins start on the flanks.

Peter Horne is named on an experienced bench that includes club centurions Rob Harley, Chris Fusaro, Henry Pyrgos and Ruaridh Jackson.

Glasgow Warriors Head Coach Dave Rennie said: "At the start of the season our goal was to be playing finals footy at home in front of our family and friends and we're excited to be running out in front of a 10,000 strong Scotstoun tomorrow night.

"We've prepared well and it's great to be able to bring back Jonny (Gray), Sam (Johnson) Pete (Horne)and Tommy (Seymour) who were late withdrawals ahead of our last game."

"Scarlets are a quality side, they're reigning Champions for a reason and we're looking forward to the challenge on what is will be a special night for our players and supporters.