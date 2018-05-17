Barclay confident in Scarlets despite missing key player

Scotland's national rugby captain returns to play his former club in the Pro14 semi-final.

John Barclay believes Scarlets are strong enough to overturn Glasgow Warriors even without their key player.

Leigh Halfpenny is suffering from a hamstring injury that he picked up against the Cheetah's ten days ago.

Barclay, Scotland's national rugby captain, believes Johnny McNicholl is good enough to step in as he returns sooner than expected from a lengthy injury that has kept him from playing since February.

Glasgow Warriors have been defeated by Scarlets in their last three meetings but Barclay said the past meetings will have no effect on the upcoming semi-final.

"They didn't play anywhere near their potential a couple of weeks ago," he said regarding the Warriors.

"I know how disappointed they were with their performance.

"They are going to have 23 guys who are hugely motivated to get to the final just like we are.

"We are two teams who try and play attacking rugby so it promises to be a great game."

