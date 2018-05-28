  • STV
  • MySTV

McInally: Scotland captaincy pinnacle of my career

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Edinburgh forward will skipper the Scots on their Americas tour.

Stuart McInally will skipper Scotland on their Americas tour.
Stuart McInally will skipper Scotland on their Americas tour. SNS

Stand-in Scotland captain Stuart McInally has said leading out his country after a whirlwind twelve months will form the pinnacle of his rugby career.

The Edinburgh forward will skipper Gregor Townsnd's Scots during their summer tour of Canada, the United States and Argentina in the absence of regular captain John Barclay.

McInally brushed off the disappointment of failing to make the squad which toured Asia-Pacific a year ago by becoming one of Scottish rugby's star performers over the last 12 months.

His displays have been rewarded by Townsend with the honour of leading out the Scots this summer.

He said: "It's definitely the pinnacle of my career.

"I didn't think it would ever happen but the way this season has gone, and the players who are not going on tour, created an opportunity for me to do it. I'm really excited about the challenge.

"It's just been a whirlwind year in terms of not playing at all for Scotland last year to playing as much as I have this year. It's been great, a big honour."

Back in 2013, McInally made the move from flanker to hooker in a bid to revive his fortunes after toiling in the back-row.

McInnally said he had doubts about whether the positional switch was a wise one, but is relieved to have seen the move bear fruit.

He added: "It feels so long ago that I was a back-rower. Of course I had doubts about moving. I'd be lying if I said I was confident the whole time.There were definitely periods where I wondered if I'd made the right decision.

"But I feel that I'm firmly a hooker now, which is great, especially as for the first few years it wasn't that. I was very much a convert and everyone gave me that tag.

"Now I just feel I'm a hooker and that just makes the tough times learning how to scrum worth it. I remember getting my face planted down in the mud back at Edinburgh and getting dragged backwards. I was thinking, 'What the hell have I done here?'

"But the way this year has gone and looking ahead to the tour has made it all worthwhile."

McInally's stint as captain could be extended after Barclay suffered an Achilles tendon rupture on Scarlets duty.

He doesn't expect major changes to take place under his watch, though.

He continued: "I'm not going to change too much with being captain. I probably made that mistake in the past. You overthink things and it affects your performance.

"The best captains I've been under were always the guys who played best. I never really remember what people say.

"I'm gutted for John. It's horrible what's happened to him. I had a good chat with him before I came here. I want to make sure there is some continuity to what he was doing. It's not nice what has happened to him but I'm sure he'll come back stronger."

Meanwhile, lock Richie Gray will miss Americas tour after the British & Irish Lion was sidelined with a hip injury.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.