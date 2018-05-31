  • STV
Scottish Rugby announce plans for new Edinburgh stadium

Euan Strathearn

The governing body plans to build the new playing venue in the grounds of Murrayfield.

The new stadium will have a 7800 capacity.
Scottish Rugby has announced plans to install a new playing venue in the grounds of BT Murrayfield.

The governing body have applied for planning permission to build a 7800 capacity stadium which will become Edinburgh Rugby's new home .

The development would be located on a section of land currently used as training pitches and will incorporate a new 3G surface with covered spectator stands around all four sides of the ground.

Edinburgh will remain at BT Murrayfield for the upcoming 2018/19 season, with the aim of beginning the 2019/20 campaign in the new purpose-built venue.

Scottish Rugby's chief operating officer Dominic McKay who has responsibility for both of Scotland's professional teams said : "We are incredibly excited to be in a position to be able to submit this application to give Edinburgh a new home."

"After many years of exhausting all the potential stadium and playing ground options for Edinburgh in the local area, we have taken the initiative and will be investing ourselves to develop a venue that can help the team to grow and provide a great spectator experience.

"We are fortunate to have space within the BT Murrayfield campus to comfortably accommodate this planned new facility and retain practice pitches for all elements of rugby.

"We see this as adding increased flexibility to the BT Murrayfield site and believe we have submitted a robust, sensible application and hope it will be viewed favourably.

"I'd like to thank the City of Edinburgh Council for their support to date and look forward to working with them over the coming months."

Edinburgh Rugby managing Director, Jonny Petrie, said: "Having just enjoyed one of the club's most positive seasons in recent times on the pitch, it is hugely exciting to announce our attentions to move to a new purpose-built home.

"It has been a consistent challenge to grow the club without our own ground and we now have developed plans that meet the needs of our fans and reflect the direction we want the team to be moving in.

"We have given ourselves the opportunity to fully engage with rugby fans across the city and beyone and deliver a matchday experience that merits their growing support."

Edinburgh Rugby Head Coach Richard Cockerill said: I've said right from the start that Edinburgh has a lot of potential but it had lacked a strong culture and sense of identity.

"What is exciting about this new project is that as a club, as players, staff and fans we could have a home that we can begin to build something from. It will give us a focal point, excellent facilities and a chance to move the club forward both on an off the pitch.

