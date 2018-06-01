Scottish Rugby lead tributes to former coach Nairn MacEwan

The former Scotland back-row forward and national coach has passed away aged 76.

Nairn McEwan (third from right, back row) in the 1972 Scotland team which defeated England 23-9. Scottish Rugby

Scottish Rugby have led the tributes to Nairn MacEwan after the former national team coach passed away aged 76.

MacEwan, who was born in Dar-es-Salaam, in what is now Tanzania, was capped 20 times by his country after making his debut against France in Paris in 1971.

Over his playing career he would become a Scottish Calcutta Cup hero, winning four times against England and scoring his only try in the navy blue jersey in a Murrayfield success in 1972.

Scottish Rugby said: "MacEwan's commitment was the stuff of legend.

"He would often travel three times in a week, twice for training and then at the weekend for playing, from his home near Inverness to Galashiels in the Borders, at a time when Gala were a major power in the Scottish club game.

"A round trip of some 400 plus miles, long before any road improvements to the A9."

Highland Rugby Club said they were left "saddened by the passing of another club legend".