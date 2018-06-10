Townsend cautious despite thumping Scotland win in Canada

Head coach believes there is room for improvement after 48-10 victory in Edmonton.

SNS Group

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said there was still room for improvement after his side beat Canada 48-10 in Edmonton.

The visitors dominated the maul with George Turner, who replaced Brown, collecting a hat-trick as they drove their opponents back

Townsend's biggest injury concern was the rib problem for hooker Fraser Brown which saw him taken to hospital for a scan.

He hopes it is nothing more than bruising and the player can stay with the tour.

"It was a Test match, both teams were physical," Townsend said.

"Canada did a lot of good things, they were dangerous when they got the ball. We were slow out of the blocks, there was a period in that first half when we did not execute as well as we had done in training.

"That is the difference between training and playing in a game, especially with a team that has never played before - some players who have never played for Scotland and some who have only got to know their teammates a few weeks ago.

"While there were some frustrations with parts of the game, it was great that we got over that. We worked hard and came away with a good win.

"There are a few aspects I don't want to share where we have to improve. The USA [who they play next Saturday] seem a really good team on form. They are a team going places and will be a big threat."

