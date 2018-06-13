Stuart Hogg to captain Scotland for first time against USA

The Glasgow Warriors full-back will lead out the Scots in Texas this Saturday.

Stuart Hogg will captain Scotland against America. SNS

Stuart Hogg will captain Scotland for the first time against the USA on Saturday.

With regular skipper John Barclay sidelined and proposed stand-in Stuart McInally also injured, head coach Gregor Townsend has turned to the Glasgow Warriors full-back to lead out his side in Houston.

Hogg has been a talismanic figure for the Scots over the years, turning out more than 60 times for the national team since making his debut in 2012.

However, Saturday will be his first experience of skippering Scotland.

Hogg will be joined in the match-day 23 by a further ten Warriors players.

Matt Fagerson and George Horne will make their international bows when they start alongside brothers Zander and Pete.

