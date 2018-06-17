Scotland slump to 30-29 defeat against United States

Americans record biggest victory in their rugby history by beating Scots tourists.

Dougie Fife: Gave Scots hope with late try. SNS Group

Scotland slumped to their first ever defeat at the hands of the United States, going down 30-29 in Houston.

Blair Kinghorn missed a conversion with the last kick of the ball, which would have got the Scots out of jail.

They trailed by six as the clock struck 80 minutes, but Kinghorn couldn't add points to Dougie Fife's try.

Scotland dominated early and moved into a 21-6 lead thanks to tries by Kinghorn and George Turner, as well as a penalty try.

But the hosts got over the line themselves in the first half and then put the visitors under serious pressure in the second.

Fife's late try gave the Scots hope, but Kinghorn's kick flew wide to give the US the biggest victory in their rugby history.