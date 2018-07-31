Head coach Gregor Townsend extends Scotland contract

Townsend, Matt Taylor and Mike Blair have all extended their contracts until 2021.

Townsend has been in charge of Scotland since May 2017. SNS

Head coach Gregor Townsend has extended his contract with the Scotland national team until 2021.

His coaching staff of Matt Taylor and Mike Blair have also penned extensions Scottish Rugby announced today.

Scotland have averaged four tries a Test since Townsend took over in the summer of 2017, with the historic home and away wins over Australia and 2018 Six Nations victory over England among the notable highlights.

Under Townsend's stewardship, the national side went on to achieve a third-place finish in the Six Nations last year.

He said: "I have always been incredibly proud to coach Scotland and I'm delighted and grateful to be able to extend my involvement with the national team.

"It's a privilege to coach such a hardworking group of quality players, which is continuing to grow in depth.

"It's great that the immediate future of our coaching staff has also been secured, as Matt (Taylor) and Mike (Blair) contribute massively to what we do as a group.

"We are really looking forward to Danny (Wilson) joining up with us, which will enable us to seek further improvements in how we can bring the best out of our players."

Scottish rugby chief executive, Mark Dodson said: "I'm delighted that Gregor has decided to continue as Scotland Head Coach until 2021.

"I was convinced that Gregor was going to make an outstanding Head Coach for Scotland and we're delighted to have secured his services for the next three years, at a very exciting time for Scottish Rugby.

"It was also important to maintain the high level continuity created with the other world-class coaches within the national team set-up in Matt Taylor and Mike Blair and I'm very pleased they will continue to work alongside Gregor through to, and beyond, Rugby World Cup 2019."

Some 13 Test matches now stand between Scotland and next year's World Cup, including three Autumn Tests and the 2019 Six Nations, before four Summer Tests against France and Georgia present the players with the final opportunity to play their way into the 31-man squad heading to Japan.

After a bright start to his national team tenure, Townsend believes there is more to come from his men.

Townsend added: "There's certainly a lot of improvement to be found - both from us as coaches and also our playing performances - but we've also seen some excellent displays over the past season, as well as a genuine desire from the players to give their best for their country.

"I've been really pleased with the way the squad has come together whenever we've been in camp.

"The players have built strong relationships with each other, trained with intensity and learned quickly after any setbacks we have faced.

"They have also been terrific ambassadors for their country on tours or whenever they have interacted with our supporters.

"We're well aware we're entering a crucial and exciting time for this group, as we continue to seek improvements across the board and target a strong Autumn Test series and Six Nations, before our build up to the Rugby World Cup begins in earnest.

"It's an incredibly exciting time for the sport in Scotland."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.