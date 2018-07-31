  • STV
  • MySTV

Head coach Gregor Townsend extends Scotland contract

Euan Strathearn

Townsend, Matt Taylor and Mike Blair have all extended their contracts until 2021.

Townsend has been in charge of Scotland since May 2017.
Townsend has been in charge of Scotland since May 2017. SNS

Head coach Gregor Townsend has extended his contract with the Scotland national team until 2021.

His coaching staff of Matt Taylor and Mike Blair have also penned extensions Scottish Rugby announced today.

Scotland have averaged four tries a Test since Townsend took over in the summer of 2017, with the historic home and away wins over Australia and 2018 Six Nations victory over England among the notable highlights.

Under Townsend's stewardship, the national side went on to achieve a third-place finish in the Six Nations last year.

He said: "I have always been incredibly proud to coach Scotland and I'm delighted and grateful to be able to extend my involvement with the national team.

"It's a privilege to coach such a hardworking group of quality players, which is continuing to grow in depth.

"It's great that the immediate future of our coaching staff has also been secured, as Matt (Taylor) and Mike (Blair) contribute massively to what we do as a group.

"We are really looking forward to Danny (Wilson) joining up with us, which will enable us to seek further improvements in how we can bring the best out of our players." 

Scottish rugby chief executive, Mark Dodson said: "I'm delighted that Gregor has decided to continue as Scotland Head Coach until 2021.

"I was convinced that Gregor was going to make an outstanding Head Coach for Scotland and we're delighted to have secured his services for the next three years, at a very exciting time for Scottish Rugby.

"It was also important to maintain the high level continuity created with the other world-class coaches within the national team set-up in Matt Taylor and Mike Blair and I'm very pleased they will continue to work alongside Gregor through to, and beyond, Rugby World Cup 2019."

Some 13 Test matches now stand between Scotland and next year's World Cup, including three Autumn Tests and the 2019 Six Nations, before four Summer Tests against France and Georgia present the players with the final opportunity to play their way into the 31-man squad heading to Japan.

After a bright start to his national team tenure, Townsend believes there is more to come from his men.

Townsend added: "There's certainly a lot of improvement to be found - both from us as coaches and also our playing performances - but we've also seen some excellent displays over the past season, as well as a genuine desire from the players to give their best for their country.

"I've been really pleased with the way the squad has come together whenever we've been in camp. 

"The players have built strong relationships with each other, trained with intensity and learned quickly after any setbacks we have faced. 

"They have also been terrific ambassadors for their country on tours or whenever they have interacted with our supporters.

"We're well aware we're entering a crucial and exciting time for this group, as we continue to seek improvements across the board and target a strong Autumn Test series and Six Nations, before our build up to the Rugby World Cup begins in earnest.

"It's an incredibly exciting time for the sport in Scotland."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.