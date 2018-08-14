Scotland prop Alasdair Dickinson ends playing career

Dickinson to become academy coach after 58 caps and three World Cup appearances.

Alasdair Dickinson: Played 58 times for Scotland. SNS Group

Scotland prop Alasdair Dickinson has announced the end of his playing career to take up an academy coaching role.

The 34-year-old accumulated 58 caps from 2007 to 2016 and appeared in three World Cups, while his club career encompassed spells with Edinburgh, Gloucester and Sale.

Dickinson is to begin work at the Fosroc Scottish Rugby Academy in Edinburgh where he will specialise in scrum and contact area coaching.

"It's the natural progression to transition from playing to coaching," Dickinson said.

"It's obviously been a tough decision to retire but when you're getting a bit older, your body makes the decision for you.

"For me, my body just couldn't keep up with the demands of the professional game and I believe it's now a good time to call it a day."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.