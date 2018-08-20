Scottish Rugby unveil new kits for 2018/19 season 

The new kits will be worn for the first time in their Autumn test against Wales.

The new kits. Scottish Rugby

Scotland have unveiled their new kits for the 2018/19 season.

The home kit incorporates colours traditionally associated with Scottish Rugby - navy, purple and white.

The predominantly navy shirt and shorts are complemented by a green trim and stitching inspired by the official Scottish Rugby tartan, with purple gradient side panelling and the collar is a modern grandad collar with purple piping.

The alternate kit has changed from white to silver and features an embossed, horizontal stripe design, along with touches of light blue stitching details and navy-blue contrast panels on the rear, and across the shoulders.

Scottish Rugby chief operating officer, Dominic McKay, said: "Yet again Macron have created both attractive and technically innovative match kits for our men's national team for the coming season.

"This is a hugely important campaign for head coach Gregor Townsend's squad with Rugby World Cup 2019 in mind, and I am sure the squad and fans alike will embrace and enjoy wearing these bold new designs."

Macron chief executive officer, Gianluca Pavanello, added: "Scotland have been doing their talking on the pitch with a brand of rugby that is astounding Scottish rugby fans across the globe.

"Macron's role in the partnership is to make sure the garments the players and staff wear, keeps them at the forefront of sports apparel innovation while the designs excites and stimulates the fans to get behind the boys in blue.

"Our team of designers always worked hand in hand with Scottish Rugby to make sure the match day kits as well as the training, travel and accessories range are a further step forward on that of the previous season and I personally think that we have, together, created something very special."

The newly-designed Macron shirt will also be worn by Scotland Women, which will be unveiled with a new sponsor in the coming weeks.

