Cockerill: Edinburgh captain McInally one of world's best

Richard Cockerill believes Stuart McInally has become one of rugby's best hookers.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5824790178001-stuart-mcinally-named-edinburgh-captain.jpg" />

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said Stuart McInally is more than worthy of the captain's armband having become one of the world's best hookers.

The Scotland international, who captained his country in the thumping win over Argentina in June, has been named skipper of his club side ahead of the new campaign.

McInally has established himself as a regular for club and country over the last couple of years after adjusting to his new role following a switch to the hooker position from number eight.

For Cockerill, the 28-year-old's rapid progression to the elite level is down to hard work on the training ground.

"I'm delighted for Stuart," said Cockerill. "In the last 12 months he has gone from a player who couldn't get in the team to probably one of the best hookers in the world.

"That just shows, one , the structure we have put in place to help him, but also his hard work to get there.

"90% of his improvement is just down to him. I would love to take the credit for it but it is him to be fair.

"He deserves to be captain, he's a local boy who cares about the club and he is a very good player."

McInally welcomed the plaudits from his head coach, before paying tribute to Cockerill for sticking with him during a period when his form dipped.

"It's a pretty big compliment," he said. "A couple of years ago it was tough, I wasn't getting game time.

"I'm quite an impatient person, I want stuff to happen quickly and the reality was it was taking a few more years than I would have liked.

"But I came in and Richard backed me, when I didn't play my best he helped me through it.

"It was good to play a lot last year, it was probably the most I've played in a season for Edinburgh which was great.

"I'm delighted to be named captain."

