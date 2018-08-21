  • STV
  • MySTV

Cockerill: Edinburgh captain McInally one of world's best

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Richard Cockerill believes Stuart McInally has become one of rugby's best hookers.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said Stuart McInally is more than worthy of the captain's armband having become one of the world's best hookers.

The Scotland international, who captained his country in the thumping win over Argentina in June, has been named skipper of his club side ahead of the new campaign.

McInally has established himself as a regular for club and country over the last couple of years after adjusting to his new role following a switch to the hooker position from number eight.

For Cockerill, the 28-year-old's rapid progression to the elite level is down to hard work on the training ground.

"I'm delighted for Stuart," said Cockerill. "In the last 12 months he has gone from a player who couldn't get in the team to probably one of the best hookers in the world.

"That just shows, one , the structure we have put in place to help him, but also his hard work to get there.

"90% of his improvement is just down to him. I would love to take the credit for it but it is him to be fair.

"He deserves to be captain, he's a local boy who cares about the club and he is a very good player."

McInally welcomed the plaudits from his head coach, before paying tribute to Cockerill for sticking with him during a period when his form dipped.

"It's a pretty big compliment," he said. "A couple of years ago it was tough, I wasn't getting game time.

"I'm quite an impatient person, I want stuff to happen quickly and the reality was it was taking a few more years than I would have liked.

"But I came in and Richard backed me, when I didn't play my best he helped me through it.

"It was good to play a lot last year, it was probably the most I've played in a season for Edinburgh which was great.

"I'm delighted to be named captain."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.