Warriors co-captain Wilson eyes Celtic Park return

Glasgow skipper Ryan Wilson said Warriors have looked to remedy big-game mistakes.

Glasgow Warriors co-captain Ryan Wilson said he was desperate for the Scotsoun side to reach the Pro14 final after enjoying an "incredible" first experience of Celtic Park.

The showpiece final of the competition will be held at the home of the Scottish football champions this season.

Wilson paid a visit to Glasgow's east end in order to take in a Celtic-Rangers fixture with former Argentinian teammates Federico Aramburu and Bernardo Stortoni.

The Scotland international, who will share captaincy duties with Callum Gibbins at Glasgow, said he was planning a return visit to Celtic's home, but this time as a rugby player.

He said: "I have been there once for an Old Firm game, the atmosphere was incredible.

"I went with two Argentinians as well who had there tops off in November.

"They were loving it, but if we could play at my team Motherwell's ground, Fir Park, that would be even better."

He added: "Me, Federico Aramburu and Bernie Stortoni, typical Argentinians, they love their football.

"They had their tops off in November when it was freezing cold.

"It is an incredible stadium, so that is the plan, to make sure we get to that final."

"At the beginning of the season we'll be one of the fittest teams out there.

"Skill-wise, we're right up there as we're really focusing on skill and what we are doing around the breakdown.

"We're coming in in a pretty good way.

"But when it came to those big games last year we just didn't fire, that's something we've looked at and will fix."

