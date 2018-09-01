Pro14: Glasgow edge past Connacht, Edinburgh lose opener

Stuart Hogg kicked Warriors to victory, while George North downed Edinburgh.

Glasgow co-captain Ryan Wilson and Edinburgh skipper Stuart McInally with the Pro14 trophy. SNS

Connacht 26-27 Glasgow

Stuart Hogg score a 73rd-minute drop goal to hand Glasgow a 27-26 bonus-point win over Connacht.

The hosts' replacement fly-half Craig Ronaldson had a last-gasp chance to pinch the result but his long-range penalty agonisingly bounced wide off the left post.

Tommy Seymour scored a try after just 62 seconds as Warriors stormed out of the blocks, but the hosts fought back to go in 23-17 up at the interval.

Jack Carty kicked 13 points to add to tries from Cian Kelleher and Finlay Bealham, while George Turner and co-captain Ryan Wilson took Glasgow's try tally to three.

Warriors saw Scotland debutant Adam Hastings' sin-binned, but still managed to bag their fourth try through replacement Adam Ashe.

Hogg coolly supplied what proved to be the match-winning kick as Connacht spurned their chance in the dying moments.

Ospreys 17-13 Edinburgh

Edinburgh were beaten in their Pro14 opener as George North inspired Ospreys to victory on Friday.

A dull first-half in Swansea saw the sides go in level at 3-3 after trading penalties.

But North proved the match-winner on his competitive debut for Ospreys, going over twice in the second period to continue Edinburgh's winless streak in Swansea.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: "I'm disappointed because we didn't take our opportunities.

"It was a poor quality game, we were in the battle the whole time but gave away cheap points. We probably got what we deserved.

"If you invite George North onto the ball he's going to take his opportunities. Their points all came from our attack.

"We are not going to accept this level of performance from this group because they are better than that.