Glasgow Warriors' Stuart Hogg to undergo ankle surgery

The Scotland full-back will be ruled out for several upcoming matches as a result.

Hogg: Will undergo surgery SNS Group

Scotland full back Stuart Hogg will undergo ankle surgery which will rule him out for a number of Glasgow Warriors upcoming matches.

Hogg, who sustained the injury during Warriors PRO 14 clash against Munster earlier this month, travelled with the rest of the squad to South Africa last week for the back to back matches against Cheetahs and Southern Kings.

After failing to feature at the weekend the decision was taken for the Scot to fly back to Scotland to assess the injury.

It's now been established the 26-year-old will require surgery to fix the issue.

The exact timescale for how long he'll be out won't be known until after the operation.

Glasgow's European Champions Cup campaign begins next month with matches against Saracens and Cardiff Blues.

Scotland have Autumn internationals against Wales, Fiji, South Africa and Argentina in November.

It remains to be seen if Hogg will have recovered in time to feature in these games.

