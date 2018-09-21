Stuart Hogg 'gutted' after being ruled out for three months

Full-back set to miss crucial upcoming matches for Glasgow Warriors and Scotland.

Hogg sustained the injury against Munster. SNS Group

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg said he is "gutted" after being ruled out for up to three months.

Hogg underwent ankle surgery in Glasgow yesterday and is expected to be out of action for 10-12 weeks.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury in Glasgow Warriors win over Munster earlier this month.

He said: "I'm gutted to be missing some important games for Glasgow Warriors and Scotland over the next few months.

"My focus just now is working hard and getting fit, so I can play my part in what is a long season.

"I'd like to thank the medical staff at Glasgow Warriors and BMI Ross Hall Hospital for all their care and support."

'I'm gutted to be missing some important games for over the next few months' Stuart Hogg

Glasgow's European Champions Cup campaign begins next month with matches against Saracens and Cardiff Blues.

Scotland, meanwhile, have Autumn internationals against Wales, Fiji, South Africa and Argentina in November.

Dave Rennie, said: "Hoggy injured his ankle in the game against Munster and then flew to South Africa with the squad for our PRO14 matches against the Cheetahs and the Kings.

"He didn't train over here as it often takes a few days for the swelling to go down and he returned home when we realised it was more serious than we thought.

"It's frustrating for him. He got himself in extremely good nick for the start of the season and was arguably one of the best players on the park in the opening two games.

"But it's a long old season, he's a resilient man and we're looking forward to seeing him back out there soon."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.