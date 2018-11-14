  • STV
Townsend makes six changes for South Africa test

The Scotland coach says his defence will have to be strong to contain the Sprinboks.

Townsend says South Africa are a much-improved side.
Gregor Townsend has made six changes to his Scotland team for the Autumn Test against South Africa on Saturday.

The head coach has freshened up his side form the win over Fiji as he aims for back-to-back wins at Murrayfield.

Glasgow Warriors centre Huw Jones returns to the back division while London Irish prop Gordon Reid gets his first start of the autumn campaign as loosehead.

Vice-captain Stuart McInally (hooker) and lock Jonny Gray come back into the team after being rested against Fiji, as do second-row Ben Toolis and back-row Hamish Watson.

Sam Skinner, who was man of the match against Fiji starts in the blind-side flank position where he finished on Saturday, having started at lock.

Townsend said his side would be facing a team that has come into form recently and he detailed why they would pose a particular threat.

He said: "South Africa have made a lot of improvements over the last three or four months, beating the All Blacks in New Zealand and putting in an 80-minute performance to defeat France in Paris, which underlines their quality.

"Their traditional strength has always been their physicality and this remains a key point of difference for them. We expect them to be confrontational and powerful in their ball carrying, their defence and also at set-piece time. It will be a great challenge for our forward pack in particular.

"South Africa have always had a smart kicking game with an excellent chase but what we've seen over the past few months is an ambition to move the ball from counter attack and a push to get their forwards passing the ball more.

"Our defence will have to be strong to nullify this ambitious attacking game plan.

"We're looking forward to playing one of the best teams in the world and playing once more in front of a sell-out crowd at BT Murrayfield."

Scotland team to face South Africa

  • 15. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors)
  • 14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)
  • 13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 
  • 12. Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors)
  • 11. Sean Maitland (Saracens)
  • 10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)
  • 9. Greig Laidlaw CAPTAIN (Clermont Auvergne)
  • 1. Gordon Reid (London Irish) 
  • 2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)
  • 3. Willem Nel (Edinburgh)
  • 4. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)
  • 5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)
  • 6. Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs)
  • 7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)
  • 8. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors) 

Substitutes

  • 16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 
  • 17. Allan Dell (Edinburgh)
  • 18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)
  • 19. Josh Strauss (Sales Sharks) 
  • 20. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)
  • 21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 
  • 22. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) 
  • 23. Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons)

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.