  • STV
  • MySTV

Finn Russell: 'playing in Paris can make me better'

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Scotland star settled at Racing 92 and happy he moved out of Glasgow 'comfort zone'.

Move: Finn Russell joined Racing 92 in the summer.
Move: Finn Russell joined Racing 92 in the summer. SNS Group

Finn Russell does not think moving to France has changed him - but he does believe taking himself out of his comfort zone is improving him as a player.

Scotland's stand-off star moved to Paris club Racing 92 in the summer in a big-money deal to play for the Top 14 side.

After quickly finding his feet in a new country and a new dressing room, the former Glasgow Warrior said the move has been everything he hoped for.

Russell said: "Going to Racing was great for me as a player because I had to establish myself as the ten, the decision-maker who controls the game.

"I've had to do that a few times before and every time it has made me a better player.

"I don't think there are things that are new [to my game] - I can still do everything that I could do before.

"I think just trying to establish myself - fit in to a new team, adapt to slightly different game plan in a different style of rugby - has been good for me."

Russell played for Glasgow for six years, making 81 appearances and helping the club to a maiden Pro 12 title, in 2015.

The 26-year-old, who will look to orchestrate a victory over South Africa in Saturday's autumn test match at Murrayfield, said the biggest factor in agreeing to join Racing 92 was to break out of his comfort zone at Scotland.

He said: "I'm loving it over in France. It's very different, but that's one of the main reasons I went over there, was to get those experiences.

"As a person and as a player it's been great for me and I am loving it.

"The culture [at Racing 92] is kind of similar to Glasgow, all the boys are really close and it is like a family.

"A lot of the boys speak good English as well. I am trying to learn French but even just being able to chat in English helps a lot.

"It's been easy to settle in and kind of just worry about the rugby rather than settling in.

Russell: Hoping for a victory over South Africa on Saturday.
Russell: Hoping for a victory over South Africa on Saturday. SNS Group

"One of the differences is that I'm there by myself. But it's only an hour and 20 minute flight home.

"My mum has been over a lot, my girlfriend Emma has been over a lot, so it has been fine.

"[The move] was a little bit of a concern. At Glasgow I was so comfortable - with life and everything that went with it. It just became almost repetitive.

"So to go over to France, I was looking forward to the new challenges on and off the field.

"I didn't know what to expect when I went over, whether I would fit in or what the language barrier would be like.

"But it has been easy for me to fit in."

Russell has been keeping in touch with his old Warriors teammates and international colleagues while living in Paris.

Ahead of winning his 39th cap for his country, he admitted it was a different experience now joining the group as an exile.

Russell said: "I'd been looking forward to seeing the boys, coming back and training and playing with them.

"It is different. You've got to pack up for three or four weeks to come back.

"Some nights rather than staying at the team hotel I'll go back to my mum and dad's, or back to my flat [in Glasgow], but you're always kind of living out of bags.

"But I don't mind it. It keeps it fresh."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.