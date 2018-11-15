Finn Russell: 'playing in Paris can make me better'

Scotland star settled at Racing 92 and happy he moved out of Glasgow 'comfort zone'.

Move: Finn Russell joined Racing 92 in the summer. SNS Group

Finn Russell does not think moving to France has changed him - but he does believe taking himself out of his comfort zone is improving him as a player.

Scotland's stand-off star moved to Paris club Racing 92 in the summer in a big-money deal to play for the Top 14 side.

After quickly finding his feet in a new country and a new dressing room, the former Glasgow Warrior said the move has been everything he hoped for.

Russell said: "Going to Racing was great for me as a player because I had to establish myself as the ten, the decision-maker who controls the game.

"I've had to do that a few times before and every time it has made me a better player.

"I don't think there are things that are new [to my game] - I can still do everything that I could do before.

"I think just trying to establish myself - fit in to a new team, adapt to slightly different game plan in a different style of rugby - has been good for me."

Russell played for Glasgow for six years, making 81 appearances and helping the club to a maiden Pro 12 title, in 2015.

The 26-year-old, who will look to orchestrate a victory over South Africa in Saturday's autumn test match at Murrayfield, said the biggest factor in agreeing to join Racing 92 was to break out of his comfort zone at Scotland.

He said: "I'm loving it over in France. It's very different, but that's one of the main reasons I went over there, was to get those experiences.

"As a person and as a player it's been great for me and I am loving it.

"The culture [at Racing 92] is kind of similar to Glasgow, all the boys are really close and it is like a family.

"A lot of the boys speak good English as well. I am trying to learn French but even just being able to chat in English helps a lot.

"It's been easy to settle in and kind of just worry about the rugby rather than settling in.

Russell: Hoping for a victory over South Africa on Saturday. SNS Group

"One of the differences is that I'm there by myself. But it's only an hour and 20 minute flight home.

"My mum has been over a lot, my girlfriend Emma has been over a lot, so it has been fine.

"[The move] was a little bit of a concern. At Glasgow I was so comfortable - with life and everything that went with it. It just became almost repetitive.

"So to go over to France, I was looking forward to the new challenges on and off the field.

"I didn't know what to expect when I went over, whether I would fit in or what the language barrier would be like.

"But it has been easy for me to fit in."

Russell has been keeping in touch with his old Warriors teammates and international colleagues while living in Paris.

Ahead of winning his 39th cap for his country, he admitted it was a different experience now joining the group as an exile.

Russell said: "I'd been looking forward to seeing the boys, coming back and training and playing with them.

"It is different. You've got to pack up for three or four weeks to come back.

"Some nights rather than staying at the team hotel I'll go back to my mum and dad's, or back to my flat [in Glasgow], but you're always kind of living out of bags.

"But I don't mind it. It keeps it fresh."

