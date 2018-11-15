Scotland international Kane Linnett moves to Hull KR

The 29-year-old Scotland centre will join from Australian side North Queensland Cowboys.

Linnett: Signed for Hull KR. PA

Hull KR have signed five-times capped Scotland centre Kane Linnett on a three-year deal from North Queensland Cowboys.

The 29-year-old, who can also play in the second row, is Rovers' second high-profile signing of the week following the capture of Leeds prop Mitch Garbutt.

Linnett began his career with Sydney Roosters in 2010 and went on to score 54 tries in 162 appearances for the Cowboys which included their 2015 Grand Final win over Brisbane.

The Australian born player, who is eligible to play for Scotland through his mother, won his first cap in 2013.

Rovers coach Tim Sheens said: "Kane is obviously a very experienced NRL player with over 180 first-grade games.

"Kane is a very professional player, a very good player but also a very good person so I think he will add to the culture of the club."

Linnett said: "I always wanted to finish my career in the Super League.

"I'm really excited to get over there and meet a new bunch of boys, get settled in, work hard and hopefully have a good year.

"Having a senior role, I've got a lot of experience in the NRL so I'd like to help some of the younger boys through and it would be great to win a Super League title.

"I've played a couple of finals here in the NRL, so that would be the ultimate achievement."

Linnett is set to join up with his new team-mates at the end of November once his visa has been granted.

