Scotland lose 26-20 to South Africa in Murrayfield clash
Gregor Townsend's men lose the Autumn Test international match in Edinburgh.
Scotland have lost to South Africa in a hard fought Autumn Test international in Edinburgh.
Gregor Townsend's men suffered a rare home defeat as the Springboks ran out winners by a margin of 26-20.
Scotland were looking for their first win over South Africa since 2010 and they weren't far away from taking something in a closely contested match.
But the visitors held on for victory largely thanks to the 13 points contributed by Handre Pollard's boot.
Head coach Gregor Townsend said: "I'm disappointed for the team, there was a lot of effort that went in and some great moments in the game.
"We should have kicked on but the effort they put in was outstanding. We will learn and become a better team for it."
On the decision not to level at 23-23 after being awarded a penalty, he added: "It's a players decision. There was bravery in it but credit to South Africa for defending the maul."
The result comes a week after the Scots defeated Fiji 54-17 at the same venue.
