Hogg: You must question how TMO missed Kolisi headbutt

South Africa's Siya Kolisi has been warned for an alleged head-butt on Peter Horne.

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has questioned how the Television Match Official failed to pull up South Africa's Siya Kolisi for an alleged headbutt on Peter Horne.

The Springboks captain was let off with an official warning after World Rugby's citing commissioner judged the incident "just short" of a red card.

The clash between Kolisi and Horne came in the first half of a bruising Murrayfield contest which South Africa eventually won 26-20.

Hogg said he was struggling to understand how the TMO missed the incident.

He said: "These things happen but you do question what the TMO is doing.

"He can look at it as many times as he wants.

"The unfortunate thing was we got a good outcome from that phase of play so didn't necessarily look back at it.

"Peter Horne is a hard bugger, he didn't whinge about it.

He added: "I asked Pete if it was a legit headbutt and he felt he was headbutted.

"But it's happened, we just have to move on."

Scotland ran a South Africa side currently ranked amongst the world's elite close in Edinburgh.

Next up is Argentina in the final Autumn Test, before attention turns to next summer's World Cup.

Hogg insisted there is still plenty of room for improvement from Gregor Townsend's youthful side.

He added: "We've still got a hell of a lot to work on, both individually and collectively.

"We will work incredibly hard to get to where we want to be.

"Hopefully, we can finish off these games well against the world's best."

Hogg has put pen to paper on a deal with Exeter Chiefs, who he will join from Glasgow next season.

Asked what appealed to him most about the move, he said: "An exciting brand of rugby, a new challenge and one I believe is a very good decision.

"I'm looking forward to going down there after hopefully finishing on a high with Glasgow."