Townsend: Time is right for Hastings-Russell partnership

Jamie Borthwick

Playmakers will combine for Scotland for the first time from the start against Argentina.

Duo: Finn Russell and Adam Hastings start together.
Duo: Finn Russell and Adam Hastings start together.

Adam Hastings should be excited to make his first Murrayfield test start playing between Scotland stalwarts Greig Laidlaw and Finn Russell, according to head coach Gregor Townsend.

The 22-year-old is handed the stand-off berth for Saturday's fourth and final Autumn Test match, as Scotland face Argentina in Edinburgh.

Townsend has made nine changes to his side as he continues his November rotational policy, with Russell moved to inside-centre to accommodate Hastings.

The pair have linked briefly this Autumn when Hastings has been brought off the replacements bench, and they have shown enough flashes of understanding to convince the head coach to take a closer look.

Of the idea of fielding the two playmakers together, Townsend said: "It evolved more because of the circumstances with other players. Sam Johnson was in the squad, Matt Scott as well, so there are two players who can play 12 who would have got opportunities.

"Peter Horne has been involved in there in all three games and Alex Dunbar is now involved in his third game.

"Given that we have had injuries and that Finn and Adam have combined well in their games together, we believe it is a good time to see how they go against Argentina."

Asked if the prospect of seeing Hastings and Russell play together excited him, Townsend was measured, and talked up captain Greig Laidlaw's role in guiding the young Glasgow Warriors through the match.

He said: "I am always excited with any team that gets selected. I believe it will be an exciting prospect for Adam to start his first game for Scotland at BT Murrayfield.

"He will have two strong communicators either side of him - someone who plays regularly at 10 on his shoulder and someone who has played a lot of matches for Scotland and captained Scotland on a number of occasions inside him.

"I believe [Hastings] will be excited about that opportunity and also the chance to share the decision-making with those around him."

As well as the 10-12 channel, Townsend also recalls Blair Kinghorn on the wing, Jamie Ritchie and Josh Strauss to the back row, Grant Gilchrist at lock and the whole front row of Allan Dell, Fraser Brown and Simon Berghan.

Townsend said: "Every selection has an unknown quality about because the names are only on paper, they don't play yet. But every selection is also about giving us the best chance of winning.

"If this was a Six Nations game it might not have been the selection we put out there - but if they go well [on Saturday] then it could be the selection we make for a Six Nations game.

"November gives us the opportunity to look at different things, but we look at them because we believe they will work.

"They will work either for this game, for the next game, or to lead us on to continuing with selection.

"Or we may see players putting their hands up for the World Cup and putting combinations together that might occur during the World Cup.

"We also have four games in a row, which is a huge physical demand on our players and that's another reason why the team has changed more than will likely happen in the Six Nations."

